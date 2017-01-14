Clapping for health: Five benefits that will surprise you
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 14:31
New Delhi: All of us have done this - clapping - be it celebrations, promotions, good grades and results. Yet, you may not be aware that clapping hands can be a blessing for your health.
While this seems to be a joke, clapping hands has many health benefits and it's absolutely worth putting your hands together and clap. Clapping has been scientifically proven as an effective exercise in curing many diseases. Take a look at some astonishing reasons why clapping is much more than you think:
- Clapping hands can help you get relief from heart disease and lung related problems like asthma.
- Clapping is an effective remedy for people with digestive disorders.
- Clapping boosts your immune system by strengthening the white blood cells in the body, thereby helping your body defenses against infections and illnesses.
- Clapping hands everyday, say for half an hour, can be beneficial for people with certain conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, depression, arthritis, headaches, insomnia and hair loss.
- Clapping also helps improve children motor skills – neat handwriting, less spelling error, etc.
Clapping is a simple striking of hands and it's fun. So clap your hands to enjoy the amazing health benefits that pressure therapy has to offer!
First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 14:31
