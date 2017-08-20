close
Doctor's attempt to inject hospital superintendent with HIV+ blood over personal grudge foiled

Sunday, August 20, 2017
(Representational image)

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident that unfolded at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh, a doctor lunged at the hospital superintendent in a fit of rage and tried to inject him with a syringe that held HIV+ blood.

Reports reveal that the doctor, Dr David Raju, held a personal grudge against Dr Lakshmi Prasad, the superintendent, ever since he had reprimanded him for dereliction of duty.

The incident occurred at the Proddutur district government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), orthopaedician Dr Raju stormed into the chamber of the hospital superintendent, Dr Prasad, at around 10:00 am and was armed with a syringe containing the blood of an HIV+ patient.

The TOI report added that a staff member noticed the syringe and sounded a warning, due to which Dr Prasad managed to dodge the attack. The syringe cracked due to the scuffle and the blood inside spilled all over the hospital's floor. Some of the blood also spilled on the superintendent's shirt.

As the staff held and detained Dr Raju, the police rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS), Dr Jayarajan was notified of the incident and reached the spot, to speak to both the doctors.

“We will send a detailed report to the higher authorities for the initiation of action against Dr Raju,” Jagayarajan told Deccan Chronicle.

A case of attempt to murder was lodged by the Proddatur police against David Raju, who is currently in police custody.

