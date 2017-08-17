close
E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read

The findings revealed that the probability of quitting cigarettes was three times higher among daily e-cigarette users compared to those who never tried e-cigarettes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 16:50
E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read

New Delhi: A study has found that e-cigarettes can help smokers quit smoking, putting at rest the previous speculation that it carried side-effects.

The findings revealed that the probability of quitting cigarettes was three times higher among daily e-cigarette users compared to those who never tried e-cigarettes.

They analysed the participants’ desire to quit smoking and other factors known to predict quitting such as educational attainment, health insurance and age.

This is one of the first studies to reveal the patterns of cessation among e-cigarette users at a national level.

Lead author Daniel Giovenco at the Mailman School of Public Health said that the findings suggest that frequent e-cigarette use may play an important role in cessation or relapse prevention for some smokers.

They used data from the 2014 and 2015 National Health Interview Survey.

“Without knowing details about device attributes, user experiences and motivations for e-cigarette use, reasons for low cessation rates among infrequent e-cigarette users are unclear,” stated the study’s second author Cristine Delnevo from Rutgers School of Public Health.

(With Agency inputs)

SmokingcigarettesE- cigaretteshealth news

