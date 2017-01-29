Five simple ways to prevent joint pain!
New Delhi: Joint pain is considered the most common health problem faced during winter season. But one can prevent joint pain and keep them healthy and strong by following certain things.
A healthy diet
One should eat a nutritous and healthy diet consisting of lots of vegetables, cereals, dairy products, pulses and seasonal fruits to prevent join pain.
Eat foods rich in Vitamins
Those people who are suffering from knee pain and generalised joint pain should eat foods that are rich in vitamins (C, D and K) and minerals, especially calcium. Foods like spinach, cabbage, tomatoes and oranges are rich sources of both vitamins and minerals.
Regular exercise
Stretching and exercises done with light weights are good for people with knee problems or joint pain. Regular exercising such as cycling, walking, aerobics and swimming also strengthens the knee muscles and improves flexibility.
Do not take bath with cold water
One should avoid bathing with cold water as it increases the chances of a person experiencing joint pain. So, take bath using warm water as it also relieve stiffness and soothe knee pain commonly seen in people suffering from arthritis.
Maintain a good posture
People are advised to follow safe practices performing their daily chores and avoid swift actions to prevent joint pain in winter.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?