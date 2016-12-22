Five things you can do to prevent asthma attacks!

New Delhi: Asthma is a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways, causing difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing. Though there's no cure for asthma, but there are certain things which one can do to control the disease and help prevent its symptoms from worsening.

Here are some things which you can do to prevent asthma attacks:

Dust

One should avoid dust as it causes havoc for asthmatics because of its allergy-inducing properties. So, it is very important to maintain a very high levels of hygiene and that rooms are kept dust-free.

Pollens

Pollen from flowers is a well-known trigger for asthma attacks and hence, one should avoide them. Growing plants indoors can also be dangerous as they are a source of mold – which also acts as a trigger for asthma.

Smoking

Avoid smoking, as it not only increases your chance of getting asthma but also worsens the symptoms such as coughing and wheezing. Smoking during pregnancy is known to increase the risk of decreased lung function and wheezing in infants.

Exercise

Many people are not aware that exercising can also trigger an asthmatic attack. Exercise-induced asthma is a type of asthma triggered by vigorous or prolonged exercise or physical exertion

Extreme weather

Even hot and humid weather or extremely cold weather causes asthma symptoms to flare-up. So, asthmatic patients should take care of themselves that they do not expose themselves to varying temperatures in a short time.