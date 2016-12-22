Five things you can do to prevent asthma attacks!
New Delhi: Asthma is a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways, causing difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing. Though there's no cure for asthma, but there are certain things which one can do to control the disease and help prevent its symptoms from worsening.
Here are some things which you can do to prevent asthma attacks:
Dust
One should avoid dust as it causes havoc for asthmatics because of its allergy-inducing properties. So, it is very important to maintain a very high levels of hygiene and that rooms are kept dust-free.
Pollens
Pollen from flowers is a well-known trigger for asthma attacks and hence, one should avoide them. Growing plants indoors can also be dangerous as they are a source of mold – which also acts as a trigger for asthma.
Smoking
Avoid smoking, as it not only increases your chance of getting asthma but also worsens the symptoms such as coughing and wheezing. Smoking during pregnancy is known to increase the risk of decreased lung function and wheezing in infants.
Exercise
Many people are not aware that exercising can also trigger an asthmatic attack. Exercise-induced asthma is a type of asthma triggered by vigorous or prolonged exercise or physical exertion
Extreme weather
Even hot and humid weather or extremely cold weather causes asthma symptoms to flare-up. So, asthmatic patients should take care of themselves that they do not expose themselves to varying temperatures in a short time.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury