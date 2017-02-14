Here's how 500-kg Eman Ahmed, world's heaviest woman, will lose 80-100 kg in four weeks
New Delhi: Doctors at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai treating the 36-year-old Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed, who weighed 500kg earlier, said that she has lost two kg and now weighs 498 kg.
Eman, who arrived in Mumbai last Saturday (February 11) in a specially arranged chartered flight for a bariatric surgery, has been put on a low-calorie, high-protein liquid diet to help her achieve a desirable weight fast before undergoing the procedures.
According to bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, Eman could lose between 80 and 100 kg within the next four weeks, adding that she has a lot of water retention and they are working to control this with medicines.
The 36-year-old, considered to be the world's heaviest woman, also suffers from various complications including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, severe obstructive and restrictive lung disease and gout.
Doctors on Monday said that Eman has a body mass index (BMI) of 252 and is only 141cm (4 feet 6 inches) tall, whereas a normal person’s BMI is supposed to be 24.
Her genetic test results are expected within four weeks, which will help doctors decide the future course of her treatment.
“If she is found to have a genetic deficiency, the blueprint for Eman's treatment has to be reworked. "An operation may not be necessary, but could help given her weight," said doctors at the press conference.”
All medical expenses would be borne by the Saifee Hospital, although a crowd funding effort is on to support the bill for the logistics.
Eman, who had to discontinue her schooling at the age of 11, is being treated by a team of 13 doctors.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: RSS, BJP praise Kiren Rijiju; Congress wants EC action against MoS Home
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?