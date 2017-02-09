Lung cancer: Know these common signs and symptoms of the disease
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 22:21
Image for representational purpose only
New Delhi: Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer among aged adults. Smoking is one of the main causes of this disease, but those who have never smoked can also develop this deadly disease.
This disease doesn't shows any signs and symptoms in its early stages and may take years to develop.
Here are some common signs and symptoms of the disease which we all should be aware of :
- Severe cough which gets worst
- Coughing up blood or rust-colored sputum, spit or phlegm.
- Difficulty in breathing
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Feeling tired or weak
- Infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia that don’t go away
- New onset of wheezing
Common symptoms that usually occur in the later stages of lung cancer:
- Bone pain like pain in the back or hips.
- Nervous symptoms like headache, weakness or numbness of an arm or leg, dizziness, balance problems, or seizures, from cancer spread to the brain or spinal cord.
- Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) when the cancer spread to the liver.
So, it is advised to seek medical attention as soon as possible if you notice any of the signs of lung cancer as an early diagnosis and prompt treatment can make a world of difference to the prognosis.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 22:20
