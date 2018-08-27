हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mobile apps can provide timely medication reminder: Study

The study shows the use of high-quality medication reminder apps increases people's adherence to cardiovascular medication.

Representational Image:Pixabay

Melbourne: Smartphone apps could potentially save lives by helping people with heart disease keep on top of their medication, a study has found.

The study, published in the journal Heart, shows the use of high-quality medication reminder apps increases people's adherence to cardiovascular medication.

While medication apps have long been available online, this is the first time researchers have explored the evidence around their effectiveness in people with heart disease and whether they work in terms of health and behavior.

Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death globally and around 40 percent of patients do not adhere to their medications, therefore increasing their risk of subsequent heart attacks, researchers said.

"Patients with coronary heart disease can become overwhelmed with the number of pills they are taking as they are often prescribed up to four different types of medication, which need to be taken sometimes up to three times a day," said Julie Redfern, an associate professor at the University of Sydney in Australia.

The randomised clinical trial followed 160 predominately male patients over a three month period and compared the medication usage of patients in usual care to those supported to download and use medication apps.

Researchers also compared the use of basic apps (with one-time reminder alarms) to those with more advanced features. They found no additional benefits were gained from the advanced apps with elements such as the ability to snooze reminders and track taken and missed doses, adherence statistics and social support structures including alerting a friend or family member to missed doses.

"It is exciting that a basic app, some of which can be accessed for free could help improve people's medication use and prevent further cardiovascular complications," said Karla Santo from the University of Sydney.

