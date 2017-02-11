close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»

New four-in-one pill found to treat hypertension

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:27
New four-in-one pill found to treat hypertension

New Delhi: Scientists have found a new low dose of four-in-one pill which can be quite helpful in treating hypertension patients.

Every patient on the pilot trial conducted by The George Institute for Global Health in Australia saw their blood levels drop to normal levels in just four weeks.

Recognising the need to check whether trial results were "too good to be true", the researchers also completed a systematic review of past trials, including 36 trials with 47,500 patients testing single and dual quarter-dose therapy.

 

People who develop hypertension at older phase may have decreased risk of dementia
MUST READ
People who develop hypertension at older phase may have decreased risk of dementia

This previous evidence also indicated little or no side effects with very low doses, and important benefits with three or four drug combinations.

Professor Clara Chow, of The George Institute, said the results were exciting but larger trials were still needed to see if these high rates could be maintained and repeated diseases hiding in plain sight. This ultimately means we will be able to deliver life changing medications much more quickly, and more affordably," Chow said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:27

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.