Painful menstrual cramps? Experts swear by these Yoga asanas to help you relieve your suffering!

New Delhi: Women all over the world don't dread their period as much much as they dread the horrible cramps that accompany them.

Every girl and woman has different types of cramps, ranging from bearable to extremely painful – while some have it mild, others have the kinds where it literally renders them incapable of walking.

Known as dysmenorrhea, it includes sharp, throbbing, burning, or nauseating cramps in the lower abdomen and back.

While doctors normally advise against painkillers, most women resort to it to get rid of the pain or use a hot-water bag to relieve themselves of the discomfort.

But, experts have an answer to cure the menstrual pain once and for all – Yoga.

The ancient Indian spiritual and physical discipline,Yoga – which uses breathing techniques, exercise and meditation to boost health has been embraced as a lifestyle across the globe to promote physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Acknowledged for its proven and prominent effectiveness, yoga has been promoted and encouraged throughout the world as a supremely healthy way of living.

According to experts, yoga can help solve the suffering that women with severe menstrual pain go through.

There are a few yoga asanas or poses that could be your best friend during the hour of need.

Yoga expert Deepak Jha, Medanta Hospital and Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynecologist and Obstetrician at Nurture IVF Centre, have listed a few suggestions:

Half bound squat:

If the hips are stretched out properly, it helps the cramp a great deal.

Bring your right hand up toward your lower back, hugging your armpit around that right knee. Lower your left arm around the lower back, trying to touch the fingers together. If they are close enough, hold your left wrist with your right hand, with the left palm facing behind you. Stay here for five deep breaths.

Arching pigeon:

Pigeon pose also opens your hips, but sometimes it feels better to work one side at a time. This variation will also stretch out the lower belly.

Sit on the floor with your right knee bent and your left leg extended behind you. Place your hands on your hips, and gently arch your back. You should feel a nice stretch in the front of your left hip, but if this variation is painful, then lean forward, placing your hands on the floor in front of you.

If you want more of a stretch, raise your arms in the air. Hold for five or more breaths, and then repeat this pose on the other side.

One armed camel:

Stretching out your abs and the front of the hips can also relieve cramps.

Stand on your shins so your knees are underneath your hips. Reach your right hand back, placing it on your right heel or on the mat behind your right toes. Extend your left arm in the air. Shift weight forward onto your knees to increase the stretch in your quads, belly, and chest. Lower your head behind you, and stay here for five breaths. Switch sides, holding for another five breaths, and then lift the torso up to release.

Wide child's pose:

If you feel cramps in your lower back, then this pose is sure to offer relaxation and relief.

Place your knees on the floor, widen them to a comfortable distance, and then fold forward, extending your arms in front of you. Rest your forehead on the mat or turn your head to one side, holding for five breaths. Turn your head to the other side for another five relaxing breaths.

Reclining twist:

This helps in relaxing way to increase side-to-side spinal flexibility, which can also help relieve pain in the lower belly and lower back.

Lie on your back, and cross your left knee over to the right side. Extend your arms out wide, gazing to the left. Hold here for at least five breaths, feeling your spine lengthen and twist. You may even hear some cracks. Use your abs to lift your knees back to center and repeat on the other side.

Menstrual cramps can also be prevented by massaging with essential oils, curling up with a heating pad, taking rest and if medication is required it must be under expert recommendation. However yoga can help in healing the pain and keeping you away from the emotional and physical stress.

(With IANS inputs)