Rising number of cardiac patients in India in 30-40 age group a concern, say doctors

New Delhi: A modern lifestyle that people all over the world have adopted or are adopting seems to be a big reason for the rise in heart problems.

In India, cardiovascular diseases seem to be one of the biggest reasons for the rise in mortality rate, unfortunately at early ages.

Doctors attending a global conference in Hyderabad voiced their concern over the growth in the number of cardiac patients in India, especially in the age group of 30-40 years.

The four-day ACVSA (Advanced Cardiovascular Solutions) India 2017 conference organised by the Facts Foundation, India in partnership with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), USA, is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from India and abroad.

According to the cardiologists, married people have a 14 percent reduced risk of heart attack than those who are single or divorced.

The data collected by cardiologists also shows the link between breast cancer and cholesterol levels. Reducing cholesterol with statins can bring down the risk of breast cancer.

The findings were announced by Rahul Potluri, Founder of ACALM (Algorithm for Comorbidites, Associations, Length of stay and Mortality) and cardiologist, Aston Medical School, UK, here during the conference.

Voicing concern over growing numbers of cardiac patients in the age group of 30-40 years in India, Potluri said "The reasons being rapid adoption to Western habits, in addition to our known predisposition to heart disease." They plan to collate the data from individual hospitals for analysis.

The data from Britain indicates that the Indian population there has 20 percent greater chronic total occlusion of heart blood vessels than the locals and much younger patients are afflicted of the disease. Amongst Indians there is 30 per cent higher chance of diabetes than the Caucasian population.

A Sreenivas Kumar, Founder Director, FACTS Foundation; Chairman, Cardiovascular Sciences & Chief Cardiologist, Citizens Hospital, said heart disease can be prevented in 80 percent of patients, if they follow healthy lifestyles with regular exercise, healthy diet habits, by controlling BP, cholesterol, diabetes etc.

