Start spreading awareness as World Cancer Day is at the doorstep!

New Delhi: Should something like this happen that every human being globally is compelled to raise awareness about the life-taking menace known as cancer so that we do not feel helpless if this deadly ailment strikes us.

With the World Cancer Day being observed on February 4 across the world, it's our duty to raise as much awareness as a human hand can to tackle this lethal illness which has been taking many precious lives.

Feb 4 is the day to commemorate all the hard work and efforts that have been done and are being pursued by organisations like WHO, United Nations among other govermental and non-governmental entities in tackling cancer.

This day comes as an ideal opportunity to tell people that it can be dealt with and dealt with firmly.

This event is organised on annual basis under the supervision of Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and other leading health organisations involved for cancer fighting.

So, let all of us come together on this day and try to expand the cancer awareness as exponentially as we can.