Survival is a distant dream for Assam man who has to go through life with 59-inch stomach

New Delhi: A fatal condition has made a man's stomach swell up to 59 inches and weigh 10 kilos causing extreme pain for the 21-year-old.

Bikash Hazarika from Assam is suffering from this rare condition in which he is unable to walk and experiences extreme pain on a daily basis.

The man weighing 61 kilos, is suffering from the life threatening condition known as congestive hepatomegaly which has forced him to be sleeping in a seated position for one and a half hours at a time since the past five years.

As per a report published in Deccan Chronicle, he feels it’s already late for him to get a treatment and has given up all hopes of living till he is diagnosed.

He adds that the daily struggle feels like he is dying a slow death as he just hasn’t been able to make the pain go away.

Experts say that a surgery could possibly save him but the family can’t afford the procedure costing more than Rs 5 lakh.