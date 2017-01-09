These superfoods help prevent Alzheimer's disease!

New Delhi: Alzheimer is a disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. It is the most common cause of dementia among older adults.

Though there are many reasons for memory loss, including deficiency of vitamin B12, and brain, thyroid, kidney, or liver disorders, but eating a healthy food that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids will reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Here are some foods that help to prevent Alzheimer:

Salmon

Besides being a rich source of omega-3s, salmon are also packed with tons of other minerals and vitamins that are essential for proper functioning of brain.

Flax seeds

Include flax seeds in your daily diet as it contain highest content of omaga-3 than any other vegetarian substance on the Earth that helps to prevent early aging of brain.

Walnuts

Walnuts and their oils are very important for brain as they also contain rich amount of omega-3. One should eat a fistful of walnuts every day as it helps in preventing age-related memory loss disease.

Spinach

Spinach helps in improving mental abilities as it contains rich amount of folate. Eating just one portion of this greeny vegetable a day can cut the risk of Alzheimer.

Broccoli

Consumption of broccoli also helps in preventing this disease as it contains folate and cartenoids that lower homo-cysteine, an amino acid linked with cognitive impairment.