Union Budget 2017: Healthcare, medical facilities high on agenda this year; life saving drugs to get cheaper

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting the Union Budget 2017, on Wednesday announced that government will widen the availability of essential drugs across India.

The minister also said that the government will reduce the cost of life saving drugs.

In a bid to enhance the medical education in the country, Jaitley announced setting up of two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences​ (AIIMS) in the states of Gujarat and Jharkhand, while also adding that 25000 post graduate seats will be created in medicine.

He said the government has decided to start DNB (Diplomate National Board) courses in many of the hospitals across the country.

Besides this, he announced action plans to eliminate Kala Azar and Filariasis by 2017, leprosy by 2018, measles by 2020 and tuberculosis (TB) by 2025.

He added that 1.5 lakh health sub centres will be converted to Health Wellness Centres.

The government increased the allocation for women and children welfare from Rs 1.56 lakh crore to Rs 1.84 lakh crore.

For senior citizens, Aadhaar cards mentioning their health conditions will be issued.

Jaitley said the government also aims to bring down the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) to 100 till 2020.

"The government wants to bring down the MMR from 167 in 2011-13 to 100 between 2018-2020," he said.

He added that a nationwide scheme for pregnant women was announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 last year under which Rs 6,000 will be directly transferred to bank accounts of pregnant women who undergo institutional delivery and vaccinate their children.