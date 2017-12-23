Want a good night’s sleep? Try simple tricks

New Delhi: Are you tired of restless tossing and turning during sleep time? Do you wake up feeling tired in the morning? Ankit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Wakefit and Devrath Vijay, Founder of the functional training studio, The Outfit, suggest some sleep-inducing tricks to try out the next time you fail to catch forty winks:

* Listen to bedtime stories, millennial style: Remember those good old days when you enjoyed listening to grandma’s bedtime stories? Not only did her narrations transport you to lands of mystery and utopian countries, but they easily drifted you off to the world of slumber as well. Try the same technique now. Listen to stories or audio books as you tuck in and let your brain relax for a good night’s sleep. There are tons of podcasts and services such as Amazon’s Audible that you can use for this purpose.

* Choose the right mattress: One main reason for your sleepless nights could be your uncomfortable mattress. The best way to address this trouble is to switch to a comfortable mattress that allows you to submerge in deep sleep and wake up in the morning without aches and pains. Look for a mattress like the ones made by Wakefit that provide complete spine support and are designed keeping ergonomics in mind. Enjoy the compressed relaxation that the memory foam offers, which will make you feel that you have slept for a longer duration of time.

* Block all blue light screens before bedtime: It’s imperative to create a calming ambience in your room to get the best quality of sleep. Block all the blue lights emitted from screens of cell phones, computers, tablets, televisions and other gadgets in your bedroom.

* Listen to white noise: Are the sounds of bikes and cars hampering your sleep? The best way to ignore all these external disturbances during sleep time is to listen to white noise. White noise is an ambient noise produced digitally combining different sounds like rustling leaves, rumbling waterfall, etc. White noise works in the background and drowns out other disturbing sounds of traffic, snoring, etc. White noise has the ability to relax you and induce sleep. This is especially helpful if you live in proximity to main roads with higher vehicular traffic. Worth a try!

* Drink cherry juice: If you’re struggling with a sleep disorder, then try sipping a glass of cherry juice before you’re off to bed. According to several studies, cherries contain melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep patterns. Isn’t this a ‘sweet’ way to drift off into the land of nods?

* Do a headstand: Turning the body upside down is not an easy task. However, a headstand will supply enriched oxygenated blood to the brain cells and ward off all depressive thoughts. This exercise if done regularly can beat any kind of sleep disorder. A must try!

* Place lemons in your room: If you are prone to allergies or suffer from asthma or cold and find it difficult to catch good sleep, then simply cut a lemon and place it next to your bedside table. This will not only leave a fresh citrus scent in your room but will also help you breathe better and sleep well. A cool trick indeed!