Weighing over 17 kgs at just eight months, baby girl in Punjab leaves doctors perplexed!
New Delhi: Eight-month-old Chahat Kumar, a morbidly obese baby girl from Punjab, has left doctors baffled after she started gaining weight at the age of just four months.
The infant now weighs the same as an average four-year-old child, that is around 38lbs.
Reena Kumar, Chahat's mother, says her weight was completely normal at birth, but she started putting on weight within a few months.
Her father, Suraj Kumar, said that because of her condition, she feels hungrier in comparison with other children of her age and demands milk and food more frequently.
Her excessive weight has also led her to have breathing and sleeping problems.
Chahat's skin has become abnormally hard and this makes it difficult for doctors to diagnose her condition and take blood samples to carry out tests.
Although her parents have been advised to take her to a paediatrician at a civil hospital in Amritsar, their financial constraints render them helpless.
