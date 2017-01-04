'Workplace cake culture' may make you fat

New Delhi: A new study has suggested that office cake culture like sharing sweets may lead to obesity.

It may be a case of managers wanting to reward staff, colleagues wanting to celebrate or people bringing presents back from their holidays that sees sugary snacks going into the workplace, said Professor Nigel Hunt, dean Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons in the UK.

However, it was detrimental to employees' health and they should make a New Year's resolution to "combat cake culture" in 2017, he said.

"While these sweet treats might be well meaning, they are also contributing to the current obesity epidemic and poor oral health," Hunt said.

"We need a culture change in offices and other workplaces that encourages healthy eating and helps workers avoid caving in to sweet temptations such as cakes, sweets and biscuits," he said.

(With PTI inputs)