World Cancer Day 2017: Simple ways to reduce cancer risk

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:47
New Delhi: Cancer is the considered as one of the deadly disease in the world. And as you get older, you are more likely to get the disease. It is said that your chances of getting cancer increase after reaching 50 years of age or older. But leading a healthy lifestyle can help in lowering the risk of developing this deadly disease.

Here are some simple ways to reduce the risk of the disease:

  • It is said that exercise can help lower the risk of developing cancers including breast and colon cancers.
  • One should maintain a healthy weight as overweight people are more prone to get cancers of the prostate, pancreas, uterus, colon, and ovary. Even older women who are overweight are more likely to develop breast cancer.
  • Sedentary behavior such as sitting, lying down, watching TV, etc should be limited.
  • Do not use tobacco products.
  • Oen should eat healthy foods in moderation, with an emphasis on plant foods.
  • Try to avoid sunburns as too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can lead to skin cancer.
  • Limit your alcohol consumption as heavy drinking can increase the risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, and larynx. If you drink, do not drink more than 1 or 2 drinks a day.

