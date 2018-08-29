हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nandamuri Harikrishna

Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident

The 61-year-old is the son of former AP Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao and brother-in-law of current state CM Naidu.

HYDERABAD: Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Telugu actor Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a road accident on Tuesday morning. The 61-year-old is the son of former AP Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao. Current state CM Chandrababu Naidu is his brother-in-law.

The accident took place on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district, nearly 100 km from Hyderabad. Locals and passers-by, immediately him rushed to the hospital and where he was declared dead by doctors. His sons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram - both popular Telugu actors - rushed to the hospital. AP chief minister has also left for Hyderabad.

According to reports, he was returning from Nellore to Hyderabad in a car which turned turtle. Images of the injured leader in a bloody shirt, lying on the roadside, started doing the rounds on social media on early Tuesday morning.

 

 

Incidentally, in 2014, Harikrishna's other son Nandamuri Janakiram also died in a road accident.

The TDP leader started his career in movie business back in the 60s. He made his debut as a child artist in Telugu film 'Sri Krishnavataram' in 1964 where he played the role of Lord Krishna's Baal avatar (childhood). 

After that, he featured in 1970 hit 'Talla Pellamma', followed by 'Tatamma Kala' in 1974, 'Ram Raheem' in the same year and 'Daana Veera Shura Karna' in 1977 respectively.

Then in 1998 after a long hiatus, Nandamuri was seen in Mohan Babu starrer 'Sri Ramulayya'. Also, he featured in Nagarjuna's 'Seetharama Raju' which hit the screens in 1999. Some of his most notable movies include 'Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo' which came out in 2002 and 'Seetayya' which released in 2003. Both were directed by YVS Chowdary.

