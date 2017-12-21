2G scam cases: We will take legal opinion all reading the verdict, says CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it will take legal onion after going through the copy of the verdict pronounced by the Patiala House Court acquitting all the accused in the alleged multi-thousand crore rupee 2G spectrum allocation scam.

''We are waiting for the copy of the judgement. We will take legal opinion on it after that,'' the CBI said, according to ANI.

Reactions from the probe agency came after Special Court Judge OP Saini acquitted all 17 accused, including then Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimohi, in all the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

''All accused have been acquitted as CBI failed to produce concrete evidence against them,'' Special CBI court judge OP Saini said in his one-line verdict.

The verdict has come as big relief for Congress and the DMK, which have now blamed the former CAG Vinod Rai and the BJP for their alleged false propaganda.

The alleged scam on the issuance of licences and allocation of 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom occurred during the Congress-led UPA government's first tenure in 2008 but was widely reported in 2010 following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

All the accused facing trial in these cases had denied allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED.

The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking a bribe.

(With Agency inputs)