2G spectrum scam: A Raja, Kanimozhi and all accused acquitted

New Delhi: A special court on Thursday acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi were in the 2G spectrum scam case.

All other accused and three companies were also acquitted in the case.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini pronounced the judgement in the 2G scam which had rocked the UPA government.

In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.