4.3 crore Gujaratis to vote on December 9, 14: 10 points

NEW DELHI: Nearly 4.31 crore people will cast their votes in a two-phased Gujarat elections scheduled to be held on December 9 and 14.

The counting of both Gujarat and Himachal polls will be held on December 18, said the Chief Election Commission (CEC) Achal Kumar Jyoti on Wednesay.

On October 12, the poll body announced that the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on November 9.

“Elections in Gujarat have always been peaceful and the Commission will take all steps to ensure that,” the CEC said.



In the first phase of Gujarat elections, nearly 2.1 crore people will vote in 89 constituencies across 19 districts. In the second phase will 2.21 crore voters casting their votes in 92 constituencies across 14 districts.

The election to the 182-seat Gujarat assembly will witness 50,128 polling booths being set up, each with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails or VVPATs.

The poll body has fixed the ceiling of elections expenditure for each candidate at Rs 28 lakhs, details of which need to be submitted in 75 days. Each candidates will have to open new bank accounts for election spending, said the CEC.

The model code of conduct, prohibiting announcements or schemes to influence voters, has comes into immediate effect.

The commission has also set up 182 all-women polling stations, one in each assembly constituency. CCTVs will also be installed in each polling booths. Security cameras will be als used at border check posts to prevent the smuggling of liquor and money.