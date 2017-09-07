close
7 coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktikunj Express derails in Uttar Pradesh, no injuries reported

Seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktikunj Express derails near Obra.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 09:32
7 coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktikunj Express derails in Uttar Pradesh, no injuries reported
7 coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktikunj Express derail in UP (ANI)

Lucknow: Seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktikunj Express (Train number 11448 HWH-JBP) derailed at Obra near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. No injuries have been reported so far, said a spokesperson from Indian Railway. This is the fourth incident of a train derailing with in the span of 20 days. 

The incident took place at around 6:30 am between Obra and Phaphrakund stations.

Train traffic has been affected due to the incident.  All stranded passengers shifted to non-derailed coaches of the train.

"The accident occurred at around 6:25 AM and we have already cleared out the site," Railway ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

"All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:28 AM all of them had left the spot. All of them are safe and no one was injured in the accident," he said.

The train was running at a speed of about 40 km/hr which, officials say prevented any injuries when the incident occurred.

On August 29, nine AC coaches and the engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express (train no 12290) derailed near Titwala station, a small town in Maharashtra`s Kalyan. No injuries were reported.

On August 23, Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed, injuring more than 80 people. On August 19, 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed killing 24 and injuring over 156 people. Both the incidents took place in Uttar Pradesh.

 

With Agency inputs

Train DerailsShaktikunj ExpressHowrah-Jabalpur-Shaktikunj Expresstrain derailmentUP traintrain accident

