7 coaches, engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derails, rescue operations on

Maharashtra: Seven AC coaches and the engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express (train no 12290) derailed near Titwala station, a small town in Maharashtra`s Kalyan, at 6:30 am on Tuesday. According to an eyewitness at the site, the accident took place due to landslides caused by incessant rains in the region. Authorities are yet to confirm this fact.

This is the fourth incident of a train derailing with in the span of 10 days.

Rescue operations, currently underway, have also been hampered due to incessant rains. Ambulances and rescue team rushed from nearest city Kalyan. Those injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. There are no reports of casualties.

"We are arranging buses to bring passengers to destination. Doctors and senior officers are already at the site," tweeted Central Railways, later issuing helpline numbers.

Speaking exclusively to Zee News, a passenger on the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express, Smita Tewari said, “Around 6:30 am today morning, we suddenly felt a strong jerk. We looked out of the window and saw at least five to six coaches had derailed. One coach was completely upturned and lay over a hill landslide. Our coach, too, had partially derailed. Some passengers fell off their seats.”

Tewari further told Zee News that there was a landslide in the area.

“Witnessing landslides from a distance, the train driver applied strong brakes suddenly. Minor fires broke out in few coaches which were immediately extinguished by passengers,” she added.

Railway authorities are yet to confirm these facts.

“No one seemed unconscious at the site. Yes, few people are injured. Many passengers have left after we came to know that it may take a while for help to arrive,” said Tewari.

She also added that police personnel were the first to reach the accident site.

#WATCH: Five coaches & engine of Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Titwala in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/9u0adLF1rG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

The incident took place at 6:35 am. The train derailed at a remote location between Vasind and Asangaon stations. The train was expected to reach Mumbai at 7:55 am.

Train traffic movement between Mumbai and Nagpur has been affected. "One board member, General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager ordered to reach derailment site to provide extensive help to passengers," Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani told ANI.

Four days ago, on August 25, six coaches of a local Mumbai train derailed near Mahim station on the Harbour Line, injuring five passengers.

On August 23, Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed, injuring more than 80 people. On August 19, 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed killing 24 and injuring over 156 people. Both the incidents took place in Uttar Pradesh.