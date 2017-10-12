Aarushi-Hemraj double-murder case: As it happened

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday is likely to announce its judgement in the Aarushi Talwar murder case, who was found dead at her Noida residence in 2008.

A day after, the body of Talwar's domestic help, Hemraj was also found dead on the terrace of their residence.

On November 2013, Aarushi's parents Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were convicted of murdering their daughter and the domestic help Hemraj. They dentist couple were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad special CBI court.

As per reports, a high court bench comprising Justice BK Narayana and Justice AK Mishra reserved its verdict in September 2017 in the appeal filed by Aarushi's parents.

Following is the chronology of events in the case:

May 16, 2008: 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar found dead with her throat slit in the bedroom of her home in Noida. Domestic help Hemraj, a Nepali, suspected of murder.

May 17: Hemraj's body found on the terrace of Talwar's residence.

May 18: Police say murders done with surgical precision, insider job suspected.

May 19: Talwar's former Nepali domestic help Vishnu Sharma named as suspect.

May 21: The Delhi police joins murder probe.

May 22: Family under suspicion, probe begins on honour killing angle, the police quiz Aarushi's close friend whom she spoke to 688 times in the 45 days preceding her murder.

May 23: Rajesh Talwar arrested for the twin murders.

June 1: CBI takes over the probe in the case.

June 13: Domestic help of Rajesh Talwar, Krishna, arrested by CBI.

June 20: Lie detection test of Rajesh Talwar conducted at CFSL, Delhi.

June 25: Second lie detection test conducted on Nupur Talwar. Her first lie detection test was found inconclusive.

June 26: CBI declares the case to be a "blind case".

Rajesh Talwar refused bail by the special magistrate in Ghaziabad.

July 3: The Supreme Court rejects a PIL which challenged the conduct of narco-analysis test on the accused.

July 12: Rajesh Talwar freed on bail from Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad.

January 5, 2010: CBI moves court to conduct narco test on Talwar couple.

December 29: CBI submits closure report. Clean chit to servants but points fingers at parents.

January 25, 2011: Rajesh Talwar attacked in the Ghaziabad court premises.

February 9: Court takes cognisance of CBI report, charges Aarushi's parents with murder and destruction of evidence.

February 21: Couple approaches the Allahabad High Court for quashing trial court summons.

March 18: High Court dismisses their plea to quash summons and orders initiation of proceedings against them.

March 19, 2011: The couple approaches the Supreme Court which stays the trial against them.

January 6, 2012: Supreme Court dismisses Talwar's plea and allows the trial to proceed.

June 11, 2012: Trial starts before Special Judge S Lal.

October 10, 2013: Final arguments begin.

November 25, 2013: Talwar couple convicted by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad, sent to Dasna jail.

November 26: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar sentenced to life term by the CBI court.

January 21, 2014: Talwar couple move to Allahabad High Court against CBI court's order of life term.

May 19: Allahabad High Court denies bail to Aarushi's parents.

January 11, 2017: Allahabad High Court reserves its judgment on the Talwar's appeal, challenging their conviction by a CBI court in Novemver 2013.

September 17: Allahabad High Court keeps its judgement reserved in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case.

