Aarushi murder case: Talwars did not kill daughter, rules Allahabad HC

New Delhi: Nupur and Rajesh Talwar did not kill their daughter Aarushi Talwar, the Allahabad High Court ruled on Thursday. The court said the benefit of doubt must be given to Talwars and added that the parents cannot be convicted on the basis of mere suspicion.



Stay with us for live updates in the case:

3:20 pm: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are happy. They say that they have got justice, Dasna jail jailor DR Maurya said.

3:20 pm: CBI says it will study the high court order in Aarushi case and decide future course of action.

3:15 pm: Allowing appeal by Talwars, Allahabad HC was of view that as per circumstances and evidence on record they can't be held guilty

3:10 pm: The court ordered the immediate release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar. The two are likely to come out of jail on Friday

3:05 pm: Grateful to the court for the verdict, we always knew they were innocent: Aarushi's grandfather

3:03 pm: Can't convict on the basis of mere suspicion: Allahabad HC

3:02 pm: CBI failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Talwars committed the crime: Allahabad HC

3:01 pm: Talwars must be given benefit of doubt: Allahabad HC

3:00 pm: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar did not kill daughter, rules Allahabad HC

2:55 pm: Judgement being read in court

2:55 pm: Avirook Sen, author of an investigative book on the Aarushi case said there have been major shortcomings in the case against the Talwars.

2:52 pm: Allahabad HC Bench of Justices BK Narayana and AK Mishra will be pronouncing the verdict

2:50 pm: Judges reach the courtroom, have signed the judgement copies

2:45 pm: The Talwar couple has said that they will appeal in a higher court if the verdict is not in their favour

2:35 pm: As per reports, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar will get to know about the Allahabad High Court verdict through a television set that is placed in their barrack

2:30 pm: Allahabad HC completes hearing in the case

## On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom in the flat in Jal Vayu Vihar - her throat slit with surgical precision. It was initially suspected that Hemraj had killed Aarushi. But the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was found two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

## On November 26, 2013, the CBI announced life imprisonment to the Talwar couple.



## The police suspected the role of Talwars behind the murder saying that Rajesh acted on impulse after finding Arushi and Hemraj in an "objectionable" position.



## The Talwar family and their and friends defended themselves saying the allegations levelled by the police were to cover up a botched investigation.



## The case was transferred from Uttar Pradesh Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In 2009, the CBI handed over the probe to a new team, which recommended closing the case due to critical gaps in an investigation.



## Rajesh was first arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on May 23, 2008, after which he was lodged at Dasna Jail and let off on July 11, 2008. Later in 2012, his wife Nupur surrendered before a Ghaziabad court before trial and was also sent to Dasna Jail.

