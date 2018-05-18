All you need to know: May 18, 2018

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. At least eight dead after student open fires inside Texas high school: US media

A gunman - reportedly a student - opened fire inside a high school in Texas' Santa Fe, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. While the main suspect has since been arrested, local law enforcement agencies are hunting for a possible second suspect. Read full report

2. Congress challenges appointment of BJP's Bopaiah as Karnataka Protem Speaker, all eyes on CJI

Amid the high-pitched political drama going on in Karnataka following a hung verdict in the assembly polls, the Congress on Friday has challenged Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision of appointing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA KG Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker. Read full report

3. Siddaramaiah meets Congress MLAs in Hyderabad before crucial trust vote on Saturday

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is in Hyderabad on Friday to meet Congress MLAs ahead of the crucial trust vote that is to be held on Saturday. To avoid poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress has taken a busload of MLAs to Hyderabad. Read full report

4. Chief secretary assault case: Kejriwal evaded some questions, says Delhi Police

Amid the ongoing fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lt Governor, a team of Delhi Police on Friday evening reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to question him about in connection with the alleged assault case of chief secretary. Read full report

5. IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of schedule

Monsoon rains are set to arrive in India, with Kerala receiving the first showers on May 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. India is set to get a normal monsoon this year, with average rainfall likely to be 97 per cent - essential for the economy. Read full report