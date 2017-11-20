All you need to know: November 20, 2017

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day:

1. China complains again over Arunachal, this time over visit of President Ram Nath Kovind

China on Monday objected to President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying India should refrain from 'complicating' the border 'dispute' when bilateral relations are at a 'crucial moment'. Read full report

2. Chillar talk is just small change: Miss World Manushi reacts to Shashi Tharoor's tweet

Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor may have drawn flak for his ‘Chillar’ tweet, but the lady in question – Miss World 2017 – Manushi Chhillar – isn’t upset at all. The beauty queen, the first Indian to win the Miss World crown in 16 years, took to Twitter Monday to react to the politician’s tweet. Read full report

3. China to soon have missiles that can hit targets anywhere in the world: Report

China's next-generation multi- nuclear warhead intercontinental ballistic missile with a proclaimed ability to hit targets "anywhere in the world" may be inducted into the PLA early next year, a media report said on Monday. Read full report

4. Padmavati: Censor board jolt to makers, no expedition in certification despite protests

Central Board of Film Certification headed by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, has turned down application by makers of Padmavati seeking to expedite Certification process of the movie. The CBFC said that the movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following chronological order of all applications, ANI reported. Read full report

5. Veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies after being in coma for 8 years

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in a come since since 2008, has died at the age of 72 on Monday. The former MP and Information and Broadcasting Minister had suffered a stroke and paralytic attack eight years ago. Read full report