ATS top cop Himanshu Roy shoots himself: Mumbai Police recovers suicide note

Mumbai Police on Friday evening released a statement saying that a suicide note had been recovered from where former ATS chief Himanshu Roy had allegedly shot himself.

According to Mumbai Police, Roy had written in the note that he had taken the decision to end his life because he was suffering from cancer and that no one should be held responsible for his decision. Roy had taken a lengthy medical leave from duty to receive treatment for bone marrow cancer. According to one of the doctors treating him, Roy had lost weight and his personality had changed because of the illness. " I knew him personally, he had lost lots of weight due to the illness and didn't have the same personality as earlier," Dr Gautam Bhansali, Consultant Physician at Bombay Hospital, told news agency ANI.

Leading investigations into several high-profile cases, Roy had an imposing figure and a charismatic personality. That was before he was detected with cancer. He had suffered a leg injury when he fell from a horse and when he was not able to recover in the usual time for such injuries, Roy went for additional tests. It is then that cancer was detected, forcing Roy to receive medical attention in Mumbai, Pune as well as abroad.

His suicide has come as a shock to many who knew him personally and especially to Mumbai Police. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too expressed his condolences. "He was known as a daring officer and had held many important positions. With his demise we have lost a capable officer," he said at an event.