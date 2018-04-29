Biplab Deb clarifies on ‘no mechanical engineer in civil services’ remark

After suggesting that mechanical engineers should not join civil services, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has now come up with a bizarre explanation on his remark. The BJP CM has now said that he never meant that mechanical engineers should not go for civil services, instead he said that civil engineers should join civil services.

“I didn't say mechanical engineers must not go for civil service. I said that civil engineers should join civil services as they have experience about administration,” said the Tripura Chief Minister.

At an event at the Prajna Bhawan in Tripura on Friday, the BJP leader has said, "Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge... Because those in the administration have to build the society."

He had said that earlier arts graduates used to appear for the civil services examination and now, medical and engineering graduates are also joining the services, adding that civil service officers should be all-rounders as "people who are expert in all disciplines have the highest demand".

After a spate of controversial remarks, the Tripura CM has been summoned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on May 2.

The first bizarre statement that came from Biplab Deb was that Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era. He later also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997.

Biplab Deb, who took oath as CM of Tripura on March 9 after BJP ended Left Front's 25-year reign, had also made a remark highlighting the significance of cows, which sparked a row. "Every house should have a cow. Here, milk is Rs 50 a litre, so rear a cow. Someone is a graduate, searching for a job for 10 years. If he had reared a cow for 10 years, then a bank balance of Rs 10 lakh would have been created," he had said.

"Senior party leaders are miffed over the controversies triggered by Deb`s statements. Deb is just saying anything and everything. Modi will talk to him," a senior party leader said on Sunday.