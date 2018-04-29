Biplab Kumar Deb's yet another gem: Hunting for jobs? Rear a cow

New Delhi: Possibly unperturbed and unfazed by the criticism that his many controversial comments in the last few weeks have invoked, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had another gem to share on Saturday - if graduates rear cows, they can get Rs 10 lakh in 10 years.

Biplab, who took oath as CM of Tripura on March 9 after BJP ended Left Fron't 25-year reign here, has made a string of comments that have invited widespread ire. At an event on Friday, he made another such comment while highlighting the significance of cows. "Every house should have a cow. Here, milk is Rs 50 a litre, so rear a cow. Someone is a graduate, searching for a job for 10 years. If he had reared a cow for 10 years, then a bank balance of Rs 10 lakh would have been created," he told reporters.

Earlier on the same day, Biplab had also commented on why mechanical engineers should not join civil services and that young people should start working on their own rather than depending on political parties to provide them with jobs.

Still earlier, Biplab had been forced to issue an apology after he had said that Aishwarya Rai is a true Indian beauty while questioning Diana Hayden's Miss World win in 1997. After a massive backlash against his remark - led by Hayden issuing a statement saying she was proud of her brown skin, Biplab said he regretted his comment and added that he respects every woman like his mother.

Biplab's most controversial - and possibly most ridiculed - statement though was when he said that internet and satellites existed during Mahabharata.