BrahMos: Everything you need to know about India's supersonic cruise missile

NEW DELHI: In a major milestone, the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile has been successfully test fired for the first time from the Indian Air Force's frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jet against a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal, significantly bolstering the country's aerial prowess.

Here are few things that you must know about the missile:

Weighing 2.5 ton, BrahMos ALCM is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 fighter aircraft. It has been modified by HAL to carry weapons.

It is a world-class weapon with multi-platform, multi-mission role and is capable of being launched from land, sea and air.

BrahMos is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India and NPOM of Russia.

The name Brahmos has been taken from two rivers - Brahmaputra and Moskva.

The heavyweight missile, integrated with the long-range fighter, is seen as a force multiplier for the IAF.

The Brahmos cruise missiles have an effective strike range of around 290-300 km.

The land and warship versions have already been inducted by the armed forces.