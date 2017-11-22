BrahMos supersonic cruise missile tested from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet for the first time

World's fastest supersonic cruise missile Brahmos created history on Wednesday after it was successfully flight-tested for the time ever from the Indian Air Force's (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI.

The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30 from fuselage. The two-stage missile’s engine propelled towards the intended target in Bay of Bengal.

The successful maiden test firing will significantly bolster the IAF's air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges.

Weighing 2.5 ton, BrahMos ALCM is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 fighter aircraft. It has been modified by HAL to carry weapons.

It is a world-class weapon with multi-platform, multi-mission role and is capable of being launched from land, sea and air.

BrahMos is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India and NPOM of Russia.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO and BrahMos for the achievement. "India creates a world record and completes Supersonic Cruise Missile Triad by successfully testing #BRAHMOS #ALCM from Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft," Defence Minister's office tweeted.

The missile test was witnessed by Dr Sudhir Mishra, DG (BrahMos) and CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace along with senior IAF officials, Scientists and Officials from DRDO and BrahMos.