Case registered against Kamal Haasan for his 'Hindu terror' remark

New Delhi: A case has been filed against Kamal Haasan under sections IPC sections 500, 511, 298, 295(a) & 505(c) for his remarks on 'Hindu terror'.

The veteran Tamil actor earlier this week wrote in a column that right-wing groups in the country are increasingly resorting to violence. Hitting out at those claiming that Hindus cannot be found guilty in terror-related cases, he said, "right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well."

The remark drew a sharp reaction - especially from BJP. The national spokesperson of the party, GVL Narasimha Rao, compared the actor to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed. "Today, when Kamal Haasan makes similar comments, he is actually joining the ranks of P Chidambaram, Hafiz Saeed and is possible angling to become an extension of the Congress party," he had said on Thursday.

A day later, a case was registered against the 62-year-old who, as per speculations, may soon launch a political party. The matter will be heard on Saturday.

Following are what the different IPC sections under which the case against Kamal Haasan broadly mean:

Section 500 - Punishment for defamation

Section 511- Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment.

Section 298 - Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.

Section 295(a) - Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs.

Section 505(c) - Intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community.