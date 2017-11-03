Case registered against Kamal Haasan for his 'Hindu terror' remark
Kamal Haasan had hit out against what he feels is the spread of 'Hindu terror' in the country.
New Delhi: A case has been filed against Kamal Haasan under sections IPC sections 500, 511, 298, 295(a) & 505(c) for his remarks on 'Hindu terror'.
The veteran Tamil actor earlier this week wrote in a column that right-wing groups in the country are increasingly resorting to violence. Hitting out at those claiming that Hindus cannot be found guilty in terror-related cases, he said, "right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well."
The remark drew a sharp reaction - especially from BJP. The national spokesperson of the party, GVL Narasimha Rao, compared the actor to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed. "Today, when Kamal Haasan makes similar comments, he is actually joining the ranks of P Chidambaram, Hafiz Saeed and is possible angling to become an extension of the Congress party," he had said on Thursday.
A day later, a case was registered against the 62-year-old who, as per speculations, may soon launch a political party. The matter will be heard on Saturday.
Following are what the different IPC sections under which the case against Kamal Haasan broadly mean:
Section 500 - Punishment for defamation
Section 511- Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment.
Section 298 - Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.
Section 295(a) - Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
Section 505(c) - Intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community.