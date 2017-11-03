Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Case registered against Kamal Haasan for his 'Hindu terror' remark

Kamal Haasan had hit out against what he feels is the spread of 'Hindu terror' in the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 03, 2017, 17:39 PM IST
Comments |
Case registered against Kamal Haasan for his &#039;Hindu terror&#039; remark
File photo

New Delhi: A case has been filed against Kamal Haasan under sections IPC sections 500, 511, 298, 295(a) & 505(c) for his remarks on 'Hindu terror'.

The veteran Tamil actor earlier this week wrote in a column that right-wing groups in the country are increasingly resorting to violence. Hitting out at those claiming that Hindus cannot be found guilty in terror-related cases, he said, "right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well."

The remark drew a sharp reaction - especially from BJP. The national spokesperson of the party, GVL Narasimha Rao, compared the actor to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed. "Today, when Kamal Haasan makes similar comments, he is actually joining the ranks of P Chidambaram, Hafiz Saeed and is possible angling to become an extension of the Congress party," he had said on Thursday.

A day later, a case was registered against the 62-year-old who, as per speculations, may soon launch a political party. The matter will be heard on Saturday.

Following are what the different IPC sections under which the case against Kamal Haasan broadly mean:

Section 500 - Punishment for defamation

Section 511- Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment.

Section 298 - Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.

Section 295(a) - Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs.

Section 505(c) - Intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community.

Tags:
Kamal HaasanBJPHindu terrorRSSHindutva
Next
Story

India, China need to be confident to make things work: Envoy

Trending