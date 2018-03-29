CBSE board papers leak: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says ‘chowkidar weak hai’

The CBSE examination papers leak fiasco has provided the opposition with another opportunity to hit out at Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Leading the attack in Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who targeted PM Modi saying “chowkidar weak hai (guard is weak)”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion referred to other leak instances in the recent past – Data leak, Aadhaar data leak, SSC exam paper leak and Election Date leak. He added that there’s leakage in everything, with hashtag #BasEkAurSaal.

कितने लीक? डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक ! हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

Other Congress leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kapil Sibal also hit out at the government over the paper leak case. While Scindia blamed the “incompetence” of the government, Sibal took a sly dig saying “Desh badal raha hai (country is changing)”.

First #SSC, now #CBSE - this exam paper leak is disgraceful & unacceptable. Feel extremely sorry for the lakhs of children who are suffering & being punished because of govt incompetence. Heads must roll! — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 28, 2018

CBSE test leak

ECI poll date leak

Aadhaar data leak No trust notice adjourned for 8 days Desh badal raha hai ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 29, 2018

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia also attacked the Modi government, accusing it of ruining all institutions. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia alleged that the government was not able to manage any institution.

डेटा लीक, एमएससी-पेपर लीक, इलेक्शन-डेट लीक, सीबीएससी-पेपर लीक.... ये केन्द्र सरकार है या लीकेज सरकार!

इनसे कोई संस्थान नही सम्भल रहा। हर संस्थान को तबाह करके मानोगे? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 28, 2018

This comes a day after CBSE announced that Mathematics and Economics board papers of class 10 and class 12 respectively would be re-conducted because of the leak of question papers. Two FIRs – one in class 10 paper leak and the other in class 12 paper leak – were registered in connection with the leaks.

The CBSE also shared a fax it received from “unknown source” on March 23 naming a coaching institute owner in Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi and two schools in connection with the paper leak case.

In its complaint to Delhi Police, the board also talked about an unaddressed envelope that CBSE received on March 26, the day class 12 Economics exam was conducted. According to the board, the envelope contained four sheets of hand-written answers of Economics paper.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Delhi Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.