CBSE class 10th student suffering from cancer seeks scribe to write exams, board allegedly denies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allegedly denied permission to a child suffering from cancer a scribe who can write the exam for him. The family of the child has written to the CBSE requesting permission for a scribe to assist him in the writing as he will not be able to sit for a long time. They also sought permission from the board to let him access his medicines and food items in the exam hall stating that he is fit to write the exams. The child is suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and is undergoing chemotherapy at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

However, Panun Kashmir activist Pawan Durani on Thursday tweeted that the child, his nephew, has been denied permission for the same. "I am shivering & have tears in my eyes, my cousin's son undergoing chemotherapy & wanting to write exams is denied a just help by CBSE ... Is there any humanity left," he tweeted.

Bringing the matter to light, he tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking their intervention in the matter. "Dear @narendramodi ji & @PrakashJavdekar ji , my cousins son got diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia around 2 weeks back & still wants to appear for his class 10th exams. However CBSE is denying scribe help for the young boy."

3. I am shivering & have tears in my eyes , my cousins son undergoing chemotherapy & wanting to write exams is denied a just help by CBSE ... Is there any humanity left @PrakashJavdekar @HRDMinistry @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/dtmXhtF5wX — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) March 15, 2018

"We have all medical reports & the young boy is undergoing chemotherapy. It’s so shocking that CBSE is disallowing the scribe help. Please find the hospital recommendation attached," he tweeted the documents on his Twitter handle.

Durani said that the child studies at Oakridge International School, Bengaluru and the center is Gear innovative teaching school Sarjapur Road Bangalore.

The alleged denial comes at a time when the CBSE just before the commencement of class 10 and 12 board exams in 2018 said that a scribe will be provided to all those who are unable to write the exam due to sudden illness. The same needs to be certified by a medical officer of a rank not lower than an assistant surgeon. In case a student is unable to write the exam because of a sudden accident, the same should also be certified by a medical officer of the rank not lower than an assistant surgeon.

The scribe needs to be a student of a class lower than the one for which the candidate is taking the examination. The scribe shall be provided free of cost.