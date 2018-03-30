CBSE papers leak: Questions were on sale for Rs 10,000; students, tutors grilled

The Special Investigation Team constituted by the special cell of Delhi Police has begun investigating the paper leak of CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations. As part of the probe, the police have raided several coaching institutes in the national capital in a bid to nab the culprits. This comes after the CBSE announced on its official website cbse.nic.in that class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics examination would be reconducted.

According to a report in DNA, raids were carried out by the police at coaching centres in Dwarka, Rohini and Rajinder Nagar areas. The police also questioned some students and tutors. "Seven college students, 11 school students and seven tutors have been questioned," said RP Upadhayay, Special CP (crime).

The police also picked up one Vicky, who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar area and is a Delhi University graduate. He reportedly told the police that he received questions via instant messaging app WhatsApp. Notably, an anonymous fax shared by the CBSE with Delhi Police had named a coaching institute owner in connection with the leak.

Meanwhile, reports said that the police had questioned more than 30 people in connection with the paper leak. According to the police, all 10 students who received questions are from different convent schools.

Several college students, studying in first year, were questioned by the police. They are from the same school as the students who received questions or met them at institutes.

"College students claimed they passed on questions received through WhatsApp just to help juniors. Message trail is being tracked. Vicky was first questioned on Monday, but no evidence was found against him and he was let off then," a police official told DNA.

DNA reported further quoted sources as saying that a few students who were apparently weak caught hold of an insider who had access to question papers. Police officials are also scanning the roles of the printing press.

"Students were asked to come to Outer Delhi areas in Rohini and Uttam Nagar. The prices ranged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per paper. When the payment was made, the student was sent the paper via WhatsApp, 24 hours prior to the exam," said the source.

This came after the CBSE informed the Delhi Police that it received a fax on March 23 naming a person who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.

In its letter to the police, the board also said that the complaint it received from “unknown source” named two schools in connection with the paper leak.

It further talked about an unaddressed envelope that CBSE received on March 26, the day class 12 Economics exam was conducted. According to the board, the envelope contained four sheets of hand-written answers of Economics paper.

The complaint also mentioned a WhatsApp number which was allegedly used to circulate the leaked paper.

The crime branch of Delhi Police has constituted a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the leak of papers which compelled the CBSE to announce that re-examination would be conducted for Mathematics and Economics papers for class 10 and class 12 students respectively. The SIT comprises 2 DCPs, 4 ACPs and 5 inspectors.

Delhi Police has registered two separate FIRs in connection with CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) paper leak. While one case has been registered in leak of Class 12 Economics paper, the other is in connection with Class 10 Mathematics paper. Following a complaint by CBSE regional director, the police registered FIRs under section 420, 406 and 120B.