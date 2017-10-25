Chhath puja Kharna today, devotees to begin 36-hour fast

The four-day festival of Chhath began Tuesday morning with Nahaye-Khaaye, and the toughest part of it, Kharna, is slated to begin today. After making prasad offerings to Sun on Kharna, devotees will begin their 36-hour-long fast, wherein they cannot have even water.

Kharna begins with the devotees preparing Thekuas and Khajoors since early morning, following which they prepare the prasad for the day.

The prasad of Kharna comprises rice, chana dal, roti with ghee, rasiya (made with sugarcane juice or jaggery). In the evening, a replica of Sun god will be placed on a wooden plank, following which the traditional puja would begin.

The first ‘arghya’ of the Chhath puja to Sun god will be offered on Thursday evening. Devotees will converge on different ghats to make the offering.

Also known as Surya Shashti, Chhathi and Dala Chhath, the occasion is observed over four days with rituals being observed throughout. The Chatt Puja rituals include fasting, holy bathing, offering prayers and prasad to the sun (Surya Devta) and refraining from drinking water.