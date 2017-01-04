China must hear voice of world on terror: India on Masood Azhar issue

New Delhi: Days after China blocked India's move to list Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a UN designated terrorist, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday made its stand very clear on Beijing.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said India wants China to hear the voice of the world and recognise the dangers of terrorism.

"We do expect China to hear the voice of the world on terrorism, not just the voice of India. And the voice of the world is heard over and over again at many fora. I will particularly remember the speech our External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ji made at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last year. It was really a high point of UNGA. The central point is to recognise the dangers of terrorism," he said.

“We hope as a responsible and mature nation, China will understand double standards of this self-defeating purpose,” Akbar said when asked about China's stand on Masood Azhar.

The minister added: "China has its own problem of terrorism. China recognises it. China addresses them in bilateral agreements. We hope and are sure that China can be persuaded to see the depth and evil of the menace," Akbar said, adding India will continue to point out "absurdity" of the decision of the 1267 sanctions committee of the UN of not designating Azhar a global terrorist.

Fourteen out of 15 UNSC members want action against Masood Azhar. There is one holdout. We hope this is the year that the holdout disappears, said Akbar said at a joint press conference with his ministerial colleague Gen (retd) VK Singh, while presenting MEA's achievements in the last two-and-half years.

Referring to terror infrastructure as well as the situation in Pakistan, Akbar said there has been instability in that country, adding these are "self-inflicted wounds".

On China's opposition to India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers' Group, Singh said the government was engaging with all concerned to make them understand its "concerns" and "credentials", hoping that Beijing will end its resistance.

In April 2016 also, China had blocked India's move to label the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief a terrorist, a decision that had angered New Delhi which has been trying to convince Beijing to reconsider the decision. In September, it had extended its decision to put a technical hold on the UN's 1267 Committee declaring Azhar a terrorist by three months.

`China blocking sanction against Masood Azhar puts Beijing in bad light`

JeM was listed in the Security Council Committee 1267 list on October 17, 2001, for being associated with the al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden or the Taliban for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities related to terrorism".