Chinese defence ministry underlines need for closer military ties with India

New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping - scheduled for Friday afternoon in Wuhan city, the Chinese defence ministry expressed a strong desire to build close ties between Chinese and Indian military.

Underlying tensions have persisted between India and China since the face-off between forces in Doklam last year. The meeting between Modi and Jinping then promises a thaw in relations with the Chinese defence ministry stating that deeper ties are in the best interest of both countries. "Despite some difficulties and obstacles in the bilateral military relationship, we are willing to deepen understanding, enhance mutual trust, properly handle differences, and incessantly accumulate positive energy for the healthy and stable development of military ties under the guidance of the important consensus reached between leaders of both countries," Wu Qian, spokesperson with China's Ministry of National Defense, was quoted as saying by news agency Xinhua.

This is not the first time that a call has been made to lessen tensions. Leaders from both sides have emphasized just why both India and China need each other to fast-track development works. Both countries have also shown a positive intent on resolving border issues even if progress at the ground level has been at a snail's pace. Several points of friction though remain with China's strong support to Pakistan - especially in developing its military arsenal - being of key concern for India.