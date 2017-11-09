Delhi's Odd-Even 3.0 - Full list of exemptions

New Delhi: Odd-Even road management system's third sequel is all-set to hit Delhi roads from November 13 till November 17. First implemented on January 1 of 2016 and then again on April 15 of the same year, the third round of Odd-Even will once again see the same list of exemptions.

Full list of exemptions under Odd-Even road management rule:

1. Vehicles of the President of India

2. Vehicles of the Vice President

3. Vehicles of the Prime Minister

4. Vehicles of the Governors of States

5. Vehicles of the Chief Justice of India

6. Vehicle of the Speaker of Lok Sabha

7. Vehicles of the Ministers of the Union

8. Vehicles of the Leaders of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

9. Vehicles of the Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories except Chief Minister of Delhi

10. Vehicles of the Judges of Supreme Court

11. Vehicle of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

12. Vehicle of the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha

13. Vehicles of the Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories

14. Vehicles of the judges of Delhi High Court

15. Vehicles of the Lokayukta

16. Emergency Vehicles i.e. ambulance, fire brigade and hospital, prison and hearse vehicles

17. Enforcement vehicles i.e. vehicles of Police, Transport Department, vehicles authorised by the Divisional Commissioner GNCTD, paramilitary forces etc.

18. Vehicles bearing Ministry of Defence number plates

19. Vehicles which are having a pilot/escort

20. Vehicles of SPG protectees

21. Embassy vehicles bearing CD numbers

22. Compressed Natural Gas-driven vehicles (these vehicles should prominently display sticker ‘CNG Vehicle’ on the front windscreen-issued by Indraprastha Gas Ltd.), Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles

23. Vehicles being used for medical emergencies (will be trust based)

24. Women only vehicles – including children of age up to 12 years travelling with them.

25. Vehicles driven/occupied by handicapped persons.

26. Vehicles of Chairperson, Union Public Service Commission, vehicles of Election Commissioner/Election Commissioners and vehicles of Controller Auditor General of India

27. Vehicles carrying children in school uniform

28 Vehicles of State Election Commission, Delhi & Chandigarah and vehicles deployed by the Commission with Election observers/Returning Officers/Assistant Returning Officers & Security vehicles etc.