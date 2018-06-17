हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Dr Kafeel Khan blames BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan for attack on brother Kashif Jameel, says police acting on instructions

Khan alleged that the shooters were hired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kamlesh Paswan and Baldev Plaza owner Satish Nangalia.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who is accused in a case related to death of 63 children in BRD hospital in Gorakhpur, has hit out at Uttar Pradesh Police over attack on his brother Kashif Jameel on June 10. Talking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur, Khan claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police was acting on “someone’s instruction”.

Questioning the role of police personnel who are investigating that case, Khan said, “It was very evident that UP Police was acting on someone's instructions. Their intention was clear.”

Further alleging laxity in the investigation, Khan said that while a promise was made to arrest his brother’s attackers within span of 48 hours, no headway had been made in the case even one week after the attack.

“It was promised that the culprits will be nabbed within 48 hours. It has been a week now but no action has been taken yet, no arrests have been made yet,” said the doctor.

Referring to the possible cause of attack on his brother, Khan alleged that the shooters were hired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamlesh Paswan and Baldev Plaza owner Satish Nangalia. Khan alleged that his brother was attacked over a piece of land owned by his uncle and encroached upon by the BJP MP and the shopping complex owner.

“BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev plaza, hired shooters for this. Paswan has no personal enmity with my brother. My uncle has piece of land which he and Satish encroached upon in February,” said Khan, adding that an FIR was lodged in the case and that they had sought stay order by High Court on arrests.

He demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a High Court judge into the attack on his brother.

Following the attack on his brother on June 10, Khan had appealed to the authorities to investigate the case on priority, pointing that the attack was carried out just 500 metres away from the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

His mother had sought police protection for the family following the attack on Jameel.

