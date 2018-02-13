Failed BJP-PDP alliance reaping benefits, creating drama: Owaisi on recent J&K terror attacks

New Delhi: The the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-People's Democratic Party (PDP) alliance in Jammu and Kashmir has failed to tackle terror attacks, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

“BJP- PDP waale donon baithke malayi khaa rahe hain. Kab tak drama karte rahenge yeh log. Yeh inki nakaami hai. Ab yeh sochna hai ki inn cheezon ki responsibility kiski hogi (BJP-PDP people are just reaping the benefits. How long will they continue with this drama? This is their failure. Now we need to think who'll take up the responsibility of these things),” said the Hyderabad MP on recent string of terror attacks in the Valley.

Over the last few months, terror outfits have unleashed a series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

A group of heavily-armed terrorists struck the Sunjuwan Army camp of the 36 brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry before dawn on Saturday. Later, terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack. On Monday, once again terrorists attacked the Karan Nagar army camp. Later, Lashkar-e-Toiba claimed responsibility for the attack.

The AIMIM leader on Monday had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Muslims to give up the Babri Masjid issue and trying to create a rift in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that terrorists who attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed some local support and had handlers across the border. She also said that Pakistan will have have to pay for the misadventure.

With agency inputs