From 'new dawn' to 'historic day': Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress chief

New Delhi: Marking a generational shift, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took over as the new Congress president, assuming the mantle of the country's oldest political party from his mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia headed the party for 19 years since 1998.

The 47-year-old leader, who was last week declared elected unopposed as Congress president, formally took over the reins of the party in a ceremony held at the party’s 24 Akbar Road headquarters in New Delhi.

In his first address as the Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi made a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "taking the country back to the medieval times".

While some congratulated the Gandhi scion and wished him a successful stint as the Congress president, others were a little skeptical about his abilities to revive the fortunes of the country's oldest party.

Here are some of those reactions: -

Sonia Gandhi, Congress

"Rahul is my son. So I do not think to praise him is appropriate for me. But I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of the violence. After joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks that have made him a stronger person."

Manmohan Singh, former PM

''Rahul Gandhi was assuming the new responsibility amid "disturbing trends" as "there are dangers that the politics of fear will take over the politics of hope" in the country. Rahulji, we depend upon you to transform and sustain the politics of hope.''

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress spokesperson

''With Rahul Ji as party chief, the Congress was making a new resolve for the country. "Today we are taking a pledge for a new movement in India.''

MK Stalin, DMK

''I congratulate Thiru. Rahul Gandhi on his elevation as the President of INC, on behalf of DMK. Am confident that he will fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people and restore the glory of Secularism, Socialism and Federalism.''

Sanjay Nirupam, Congress

Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi for taking the charge of national President of Indian National Congress today. Party will certainly come back under his leadership.We will work hard to make it success#CongressPresidentRahulGandhi.

Congratulations to @OfficeOfRG for taking the charge of national President of Indian national Congress today.

Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM

Congratulations @OfficeOfRG on taking over the reins of @INCIndia. It’s an iconic moment for the party and will pave the way for the nation’s awakening to a new dawn. My best wishes are with you #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi

Ramesh Chennithala‏, Kerala

''A new era of value-based politics begins when #RahulGandhi ji takes charge as the President of AICC.''

Shashi Tharoor, Congress

Wonderful, crowded, emotional & hugely enthusiastic ceremony saw Soniaji handing over to Rahulji. A new day dawns for @INCIndia under

Jyotiraditya Scindia‏, Congress

Congratulations @OfficeOfRG! Wish you the very best as you take the helm @INCIndia!

KJ George, Congress

Best wishes to @OfficeOfRG as he takes charge of @INCIndia today. May this revolutionary journey under your promising Leadership could rewrite the destiny of India in Golden Ink.

Raj Babbar, Congress

Congratulations Rahulji on assuming the new responsibility! You are a worthy son of worthy parents. Under your leadership, we will strive further to uphold the great ideals which our party stands for.

Babul Supriyo, BJP

"Rahul Gandhi is the captain of a sinking ship. I would enjoy his speech back home as he must have said something humorous. I have heard his speech is already doing rounds on social media but I think he should talk about himself also."

Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson

'Whether its a new president or an old, the working style of Congress party, the corrupt ways of Congress party still remain the same."

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) spokesperson

"Rahul Gandhi is the new incarnation of dynasty politics. Rahul was born with a silver spoon in mouth, and therefore, got the top Congress post."

Rahul Gandhi was given the certificate of Congress president by Mullappally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party's central election authority, who oversaw the organisational polls.

The ceremony was attended by party stalwarts, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and other party leaders.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were also present on the occasion.

Sweets were distributed, slogans raised, crackers burst and party workers danced to drum beats to celebrate the change of guard.

Artists from different parts of the nation were also seen performing outside the party head office. Congress workers marched from Rail Bhavan to the party office. Sonia headed the party for 19 years since 1998.