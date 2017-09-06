close
Gauri Lankesh's murder captured on CCTV, claims brother

 Senior Kannada weekly tabloid Editor and social activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men at her residence.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 12:31
Gauri Lankesh&#039;s murder captured on CCTV, claims brother
Police stand guard at the house of Gauri Lankesh - Reuters

Bengaluru: As the Karnataka Police is on the hunt to trace and nab the killers of Gauri Lankesh, the CCTV cameras installed at the residence of senior Kannada journalist-activist, are expected to provide enough evidence to crack the high-profile murder case.

The brother of Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday confirmed that two CCTV cameras were fixed at near the gate and door, and the footage can reveal what actually happened on Tuesday night when her sister was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence.

"The two CCTV cameras (near the gate and door) even without lights has captured the whole incident and in fact from the footage we can make out what has actually happened there.. planning and execution everything is recorded there," the brother said.

Gauri Lankesh, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views against Hindutva politics, was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men at her residence.

The manner in which Lankesh was shot dead was reminiscent of the way Kannada progressive thinker and researcher MM Kalburgi was shot dead in August 2015 at his residence in Dharwad in the state's northwest region, about 400km from Bengaluru.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru and hoped that there would be a speedy investigation and justice delivered.

Gauri Lankesh

