Govt supports Army's actions across LoC to counter terrorism in Kashmir Valley: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley

Delhi: Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday that government supported the actions of Indian Army across Line of Control ​(LoC).

"Such actions are needed to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He added, "Indian Army is taking preemptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in valley and disengage Pakistani posts across LoC supporting infiltration."

Earlier today, the Indian Army claimed to have decimated several Pakistani military posts along the LoC in J&K in a recent "punitive assault" as part of counter-terror strategy to stop cross-border militant incursion.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators... In recent actions in Naushera (border sector of Rajouri district), we have caused damage to Pakistan army posts," Major General Ashok Narula told reporters.

Asked when the attacks took place, Narula said it was "recent, very recent" operation.

He didn't give details but shared a video clip showing what looked like a forested area being bombed and smoke and fire billowing up after the explosion.

"Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the LoC. This is part of our counter-terror strategy. So that the number of terrorists (in the state) is brought down and Kashmir youth do not tread a wrong path," Maj Gen Narula said.

He said the Indian Army was aware that infiltration attempts from across the border would increase as snow has started melting - which would open up the traditional routes of militant incursion.

"The Indian Army pro-actively dominates the LoC. We want peace and tranquility in J&K."

(With IANS inputs)

