Here for marketing of Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan defends 'roads better than US' comment

New Delhi: Despite being trolled for his comments on Madhya Pradesh roads being better than roads in Washington, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has defended his statement calling it a fact.

Shivraj, who is currently in the United States, said that he was in the country for marketing of Madhya Pradesh and that there was nothing incorrect in his statements made earlier this week praising the condition of roads in his home state. "I said one thing that became viral on the social media. I have come here to do the marketing of Madhya Pradesh and if the roads are good, won`t I say it?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The CM was referring to his remarks made at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday. "When I got down at Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt roads in MP are better than US," he had said, leading to a massive outburst on Twitter mocking him.

Unfazed by the mockery - and the underlying criticism, Shivraj defended himself during an interactive session at the Indian Consulate in New York on Thursday. Here, he went a step further and reportedly said that he would prefer traveling to the Indore Airport through the Super Corridor, than by the road from the Washington Airport to Washington.