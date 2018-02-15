'Hug PM Modi...steal 12000 cr': Rahul Gandhi tweets 'guide to looting India' over Nirav Modi fraud

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, who is under Enforcement Directorate scanner for a multi-crore fraud, has fled India. Taking potshots at the Modi, he tweeted a 'guide to loot India'.

Rahul tweeted: "Guide to Looting India by Nirav MODI

1. Hug PM Modi

2. Be seen with him in DAVOS

Use that clout to:

A. Steal 12,000Cr

B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the Govt looks the other way."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also hinted at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) role in the fraud. "Is it possible to believe that he (Nirav Modi) or Vijay Mallya left the country without active connivance of BJP govt?," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted.

Modi has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for cheating after PNB sent a complaint to it alleging that the jewellery firm owner, his brother Nishal, wife Ami, and one Mehul Choksi entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the bank and cheated it, causing a "wrongful loss".

The ED also went through the PNB complaint that was made out against Modi and others. The agency would probe if the allegedly defrauded bank funds were laundered and these proceeds of crime were subsequently used by the accused to create illegal assets and black money.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids on at least ten premises of entities involved in the case, including the jeweller's residence and offices in Mumbai. The premises raided by the ED in Mumbai include Modi's residence in Kurla, his jewellery boutique in Kala Ghoda area, three company locations in Bandra and Lower Parel, three premises in Surat in Gujarat and Modi's showrooms in Chanakyapuri and Defence Colony in Delhi.

State-owned PNB had on Wednesday said that it has detected Rs 11,400 crore scam. Thereafter, it has suspended ten officers and referred the matter to CBI for investigation.