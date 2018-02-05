If I had another son, I would send him too to the Army: Mother of officer killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation in Kashmir

Gurugram: The mother of Captain Kapil Kundu, who was killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, said on Monday that she was anguished over the killings but if she had another son, she would have asked him to join the Army.

Sunita Kundu, 52, said her son always lived for the nation and was very happy after joining the Army. "Kapil always said life should be large and not long. He was my brave son and I am a proud mother whose son has made the supreme sacrifice for our country. If I had one more son, I would send him too for national duty in the Indian Army," the young captain mother told PTI.

"He was fond of life and full of adventure. He loved nature. He used to write poetry to express his feelings for his country. He always used to say the country is supreme," she added.

"We urge the government to conduct more surgical strikes on Pakistan to avenge the deaths of martyrs. Had my son lived for another 15-20 years, he would have done more for his nation," said Sunita.

"I had spoken to Kapil (Kundu) around 1 pm on Sunday over the phone. He said that everything was fine and he would be visiting home to give a surprise to our mother on his birthday," said Sonia, the elder sister of the slain officer.

His family lives in Ransika village near Pataudi, some 33 km from Gurugram, in Haryana. Kundu joined the Army after making it through the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Kundu was six days short of his 23rd birthday on the day he was killed when the Pakistani forces opened unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in the Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district on Sunday evening. He would have turned 23 on February 10, 2018.

Besides Kundu, Havildar Roshan Lal, 42, a resident of Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, Riflemen Ramavatar, 27, of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and Subham Singh, 23, of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were also killed in the shelling.

General Bipin Rawat #COAS and All Ranks #IndianArmy salute supreme sacrifice of Capt Kapil Kundu,Hav Roshan Lal, Rfn Subham Singh and Rfn RamAvtar and offer condolences to the family members of the Bravehearts. pic.twitter.com/BbrfSxPevV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Monday paid homage to Captain Kundu.

#CaptainKapilKundu & 3 brave soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri Sector last night. Smt @nsitharaman along with General Bipin Rawat pays respects by laying a wreath on the mortal remains of #CaptainKapilKundu pic.twitter.com/4iCS1zTAwx — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) February 5, 2018

The family of #CaptainKapilKundu meets Smt @nsitharaman . We honour the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families in keeping our nation secure. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/9kUvuh36FH — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) February 5, 2018

The mortal remains of the officer was flown to Delhi in a Dornier aircraft. Sitharaman paid respects by laying a wreath on the tricolour-wrapped coffin, which was laid at the Palam Air Force Base after the aircraft reached around 6:20 pm on Monday.

His body was later carried in an ambulance, on way to his Ransika village. Kundu is survived by his mother and sisters Sonia and Kajal.

(With Agency inputs)